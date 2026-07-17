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Home / Haryana / Pradhan directs NIT Kurukshetra to focus on holistic development, mental wellbeing of students

Pradhan directs NIT Kurukshetra to focus on holistic development, mental wellbeing of students

NIT Kurukshetra official says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inquired about the steps taken after the recent incidents at the institute

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 10:00 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others at Vidya Bharti Sahitya Kendra in Kurukshetra on Friday. Tribune Photo
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reached the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, and inquired about the steps taken for the well-being of students, after the suicide cases earlier this year.

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The Union Minister visited the institute in the evening and held a review meeting of the institute. All the deans, the director, the registrar, the chief warden and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

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An official at the NIT Kurukshetra said that the minister inquired about the steps taken after the recent incidents at the institute. He was informed that mental wellbeing programmes have been launched for the students, and regular Yoga classes are being organised.

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The minister directed the officials to further promote such programmes and ensure that the students get a healthy and stress-free environment at the institute.

As per the information, Pradhan also issued directions to focus on the holistic development of the NIT with the support of alumni of the institute.

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He said that since the alumni of the institute have been very well placed and have been holding top positions, their contribution can help in the holistic development of the institute. He also assured full support from the government.

Pradhan also paid obeisance at the Bhadrakali Shakti Peeth Temple in Kurukshetra. However, he kept his distance from the media during his day-long visit.

Earlier in the day, the minister attended a Shiksha Samooh Samanvay Baithak at Vidya Bharti Sanskriti Sansthan. He also visited the Vidya Bharti Sahitya Kendra and held discussions with the office bearers of the centre.

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