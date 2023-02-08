Pre-Budget meetings for holistic development: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today chaired the pre-Budget consultation meeting with his Cabinet and the administrative wing and sought suggestions from these before presenting the first Budget of Amrit Kaal. Chairing the meeting, Khattar said on the lines of the Central Government, Haryana too would present the state’s first Budget of Amrit Kaal.

To contribute to $5-trillion economy Haryana will ensure its contribution to achieving PM Narendra Modi's vision to make India a $5-trillion economy and global powerhouse. Manohar Lal, CM

“We aim to present a Budget that ensures holistic development in the state while ensuring everyone’s participation. In the general Budget of the state for the year 2023-24, the focus will be on the economic and social uplift of Antyodaya, farmers, labourers, promotion of industries and the health services. This Budget will be for the welfare of every class and section,” said Khattar.

He said Haryana would ensure its contribution to achieving PM Narendra Modi’s vision to make India a $5-trillion economy and global powerhouse.

For this, there was the need to increase growth in every sector, with special emphasis on further expanding micro, small and medium enterprises.

The Chief Minister said on the lines of the Union Budget presented by the Central Government, the interests of all sections would be taken care of in Haryana’s Budget.

“We will pay special attention to implementing all new schemes that have been included in the Centre’s Budget. In the state’s Budget, special emphasis will be laid on the uplift of last-mile citizens, along with education, health, employment, and women’s welfare and empowerment. Besides, special attention will be given to setting up new industries to boost the employment graph in the state,” said Khattar.

The CM said work would be done expeditiously on projects related to the optimum distribution and usage of available water. In addition, micro-irrigation would be promoted. The Budget Session of the Vidhan Sabha will begin on February 20.