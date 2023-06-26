Pre-monsoon exposes administration’s tall claims

The pre-monsoon rains in wee hours on Sunday not only led to waterlogging at the old bus stand, Ambedkar Chowk, Circular Road and the Rest House area but also exposed the tall claims of the municipal committee and the district administration for making all arrangement to drain out rain water immediately. The waterlogging condition forced the locals to confine themselves to their houses. Om Prakash, Jhajjar

No cleanliness in Karna Park

Karna Park has become a victim of apathy of the authorities. The park has become a dumping ground as those concerned are not lifting the garbage from there. Moreover, due to the poor drainage system, it remains waterlogged during the rainy season. The authorities concerned should take care of it and ensure cleanliness and proper drainage system. Inderjeet Wadhwa, Karnal

Heaps of garbage next to bus stand

In the absence of proper garbage collection, a huge quantity of waste can be spotted alongside the outer wall of the bus stand in Ambala Cantonment. Daily, thousands of passengers and residents cross this area and it presents a poor view. The municipal council should ensure timely lifting of the garbage and its disposal in a scientific manner.

Sharad, Ambala

