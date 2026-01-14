DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Pre-poll alliance in Punjab unlikely: Saini

Pre-poll alliance in Punjab unlikely: Saini

Assembly elections slated for next year

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File photo
Advertisement

Claiming that the BJP would come to power in Punjab, CM Nayab Singh Saini said an alliance with any party seemed unlikely, and the party would form a government on its own.

Advertisement

“The BJP roadmap has been unprecedented. Due to PM Modi's policies, we have come to power in Bihar for the sixth time. Haryana's 'hat trick' is in front of everyone. We have now taken up the challenge of Punjab and will win it,” Saini said while interacting with the media at his residence here today.

Advertisement

He said the party would contest the Assembly elections slated next year on its own and a pre-poll alliance with any party did not seem likely. “The party wants to go it alone. A final decision will be taken around election time. Right now, an alliance is not on the cards,” he stated.

Advertisement

Talking about the overwhelming response he was getting from the public during his recent forays into Punjab, Saini said, “I go to every function I am invited to. I will be attending the Maghi Mela programme tomorrow. The string of invites for Punjab are on the upswing. The elections are still a year away, we have ample time.”

Rejecting the politics of differences that Punjab’s parties had been harping on for decades, Saini said the BJP was working on driving home the similarities.

Advertisement

Claiming that there were many takers for Haryana’s schemes, including his government’s flagship Lado Lakshmi Yojana, in Punjab, Saini said the Punjab farmers were looking to the BJP for relief. “The Bhavantar Bharpai Yojna and the purchase of 24 crops on MSP is making a big impact. Every time I go there, I am flooded with demands of getting these replicated in Punjab. The AAP government has given nothing to the farmers. The mohalla clinics are without doctors. I have been saying that the Punjab Government only knows how to crack jokes, but that is not enough to fill stomachs,” he added.

'Share same roof'

“We come from the same house, share the same roof, have the same courtyard. Only a wall has been erected. It is time to look beyond the wall that divides, and usher in development.” — CM Nayab Singh Saini

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts