Pre-poll alliance in Punjab unlikely: Saini

Claiming that the BJP would come to power in Punjab, CM Nayab Singh Saini said an alliance with any party seemed unlikely, and the party would form a government on its own.

“The BJP roadmap has been unprecedented. Due to PM Modi's policies, we have come to power in Bihar for the sixth time. Haryana's 'hat trick' is in front of everyone. We have now taken up the challenge of Punjab and will win it,” Saini said while interacting with the media at his residence here today.

He said the party would contest the Assembly elections slated next year on its own and a pre-poll alliance with any party did not seem likely. “The party wants to go it alone. A final decision will be taken around election time. Right now, an alliance is not on the cards,” he stated.

Talking about the overwhelming response he was getting from the public during his recent forays into Punjab, Saini said, “I go to every function I am invited to. I will be attending the Maghi Mela programme tomorrow. The string of invites for Punjab are on the upswing. The elections are still a year away, we have ample time.”

Rejecting the politics of differences that Punjab’s parties had been harping on for decades, Saini said the BJP was working on driving home the similarities.

Claiming that there were many takers for Haryana’s schemes, including his government’s flagship Lado Lakshmi Yojana, in Punjab, Saini said the Punjab farmers were looking to the BJP for relief. “The Bhavantar Bharpai Yojna and the purchase of 24 crops on MSP is making a big impact. Every time I go there, I am flooded with demands of getting these replicated in Punjab. The AAP government has given nothing to the farmers. The mohalla clinics are without doctors. I have been saying that the Punjab Government only knows how to crack jokes, but that is not enough to fill stomachs,” he added.

'Share same roof'

“We come from the same house, share the same roof, have the same courtyard. Only a wall has been erected. It is time to look beyond the wall that divides, and usher in development.” — CM Nayab Singh Saini