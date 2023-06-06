Preacher beaten up, one arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 5

A member of a right-wing outfit was arrested for allegedly assaulting a religious preacher in Kherki Daula village for running a church, the police said on Monday. An FIR was registered against over 10 suspects at the Kherki Daula police station on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, a religious preacher had taken a private property on rent in the village which he was using as a temporary church to give religious sermons.

“Some local residents were against such activities in the area and misbehaved with me on Sunday morning. They threatened me to stop taking the religious classes,” the preacher said in his complaint.

A senior police officer said the complainant accused several members of a Hindu outfit for abusing and slapping him. Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspects.