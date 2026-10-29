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Home / Haryana / Preconception care gets a boost at Rohtak PGIMS

Preconception care gets a boost at Rohtak PGIMS

Preconception counselling clinic opened to promote safe motherhood

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Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:46 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Health university Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal along with other doctors during the inauguration of the Preconception Counselling Clinic at the PGIMS, Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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Haryana’s premier Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) has taken another step towards strengthening reproductive healthcare with the setting up of a Preconception Counselling Clinic. The facility aims to provide comprehensive pre-pregnancy counselling, identify underlying health conditions and guide prospective parents towards a healthier and safer pregnancy.

The clinic was inaugurated by Dr HK Aggarwal, Vice- Chancellor, University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, at the OPD block of the PGIMS on Wednesday in order to promote maternal health and help couples prepare for a healthy pregnancy.

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“Modern healthcare is not limited to treating diseases. It is equally important to take timely measures to prevent illnesses and potential complications. Appropriate medical counselling before conception enables women to understand their health status, undergo necessary investigations and prepare better for a healthy pregnancy,” said Dr Aggarwal while speaking on the occasion.

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He explained that the need for a Preconception Counselling Clinic arose because women generally begin seeking medical examinations and advice only after becoming pregnant, whereas many health conditions can be identified before conception. “Timely assessment of diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, anaemia and other pre-existing medical conditions can help women plan their pregnancies more effectively,” he said.

Dr Pushpa Dahiya, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said the initiative prioritises women’s reproductive health. “Its key objectives include identifying health concerns before conception, providing appropriate counselling and guiding women towards further investigations or specialist treatment whenever required. The clinic will help women understand important aspects of pre-pregnancy care and seek timely medical assistance,” she said.

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Dr Meenakshi Chauhan said the clinic would focus on raising awareness about preconception health check-ups, balanced nutrition, a healthy lifestyle and potential medical risks.

Dr Vani Malhotra said the clinic reinforced the message that preparation for healthy motherhood should begin before conception rather than after pregnancy.

“Timely examinations, proper nutrition, effective management of existing health conditions and expert advice can contribute to a safer pregnancy. Women will also receive medical guidance on their health status, nutrition, appropriate folic acid use, vaccination, lifestyle choices and the safe use of regular medications,” she added.

Dr Vandana said the initiative could play an important role in raising awareness about women’s health and advancing the goal of a healthy mother and a healthy baby.

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