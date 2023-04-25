Pregnant woman dies, doc booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 24

The Sohna police have registered a case of negligence against a lady doctor of a private hospital in connection with the death of a pregnant woman on Saturday.

An FIR has been registered at the Sohna city police station.

According to the complaint filed by Ajay Chauhan, husband of the deceased, Rani was around 4 months pregnant and on April 19 due to abdominal pain he took her to Sarup hospital in Sohna.

The lady doctor at the hospital told him to get an ultrasound done of his wife. After checking the report, she stated that everything was normal.

“On April 22, I took my wife to the hospital again as her abdominal pain continued. This time, Kajal Dahiya, a BAMS doctor, told me that due to some complications, his wife will have to be operated. After a two-hour surgery, I wished to see my wife, but wasn’t allowed. Despite asking Kajal the condition of my wife repeatedly, she didn’t disclose anything. I somehow reached my wife’s room and saw she was in excruciating pain and was crying. I rushed her to a Gurugram hospital where doctors declared her dead. My wife's death is due to sheer negligence of the lady doctor and the hospital staff. I demand a strict action against them,” said Ajay in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Dr Kajal Dahiya under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday.

“We are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon,” said ASI Naresh Kumar, investigating officer.