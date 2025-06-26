Pregnant woman, mother found dead in Sirsa

A 25-year-old pregnant woman and her mother were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home in Ward No. 6 at Sunder Nagar in Dabwali on Wednesday morning. Rajwinder Kaur was found lying on the floor, while her daughter, Amritpal Kaur, was found hanging. Following the family's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Amritpal's husband, Yadwinder Singh, alleging mental harassment and abetment to suicide.

Upon receiving information around 11 am, the Dabwali City Police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.

According to Ranjit Singh, Amritpal’s father, his daughter married Yadwinder Singh of Bathinda about eight months ago. He alleged that Yadwinder was having an affair and was pressuring Amritpal, who was three months pregnant, to sign the divorce papers. “My daughter was mentally harassed. She didn’t want the divorce, but her husband kept torturing her. I’ve lost my daughter and my wife on the same day,” said a heartbroken Ranjit.

He said Yadwinder had left Amritpal at her maternal home just a day before the incident. On Wednesday morning, he informed Ranjit about the tragedy. When Ranjit, a tailor, returned home from his nearby shop, he found his wife and daughter dead.

The police stated that initial investigation suggested that Rajwinder may have taken her life first, followed by her daughter. However, the final cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem and further inquiry.

ASI Ajit Kumar confirmed that based on the father’s complaint, a case had been registered against Yadwinder. “We will arrest the accused soon and continue our investigation,” he added.