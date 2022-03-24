Gurugram: The World College of Technology and Management, Farukh Nagar, Gurugram, is going to organise 'World Premiere League' cricket matches from March 23 to April 4 on the occasion of 75th 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava'. Teams from various schools in the NCR are participating in this event. The event will be inaugurated by Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar. This event is also being organised in remembrance of freedom fighters and martyrs Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Balidan Diwas.

Week-long Special NSS Camp

Faridabad: A week-long special camp by the NSS Cell of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, is being organised at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Atali, for NSS volunteers of the university. VC Prof SK Tomar, who inaugurated the event, appreciated the contribution of programme officers and volunteers for their continuous effort to build the nation. He said the motto of NSS was "Not me but you" and emphasised on the need for selfless service.

CUH marks World Water Day

Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana (CUH), celebrated World Water Day by organising lectures and various competitions. Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar gave the message of 'Save water, save tomorrow' to the participants. He said water was priceless and its alternative was not available. He said water was life and its conservation was essential for the welfare and development of mankind.

Drug de-addiction workshop

Yamunanagar: A drug de-addiction workshop was organised at Seth Jai Parkash Mukand Lal Institute of Engineering and Technology (JMIT), Radaur in Yamunanagar district. The chief guest of the programme was Shrikant Jadhav, Additional Director- General of Police, (chief of Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau). The programme was attended by Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, awareness campaign in-charge of NCB, Dr Ashok Kumar Verma and other persons.