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Home / Haryana / Preparations for wheat procurement at Kaithal's Pundri grain market reviewed

Preparations for wheat procurement at Kaithal's Pundri grain market reviewed

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 09:45 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Kaithal DC Aparajita visits Pundri grain market to review preparations.
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Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Aparajita conducted a visit at the Pundri grain market to review preparations for the upcoming wheat procurement season. She directed officials to ensure smooth operations and farmer-friendly arrangements during the procurement drive.

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She inspected the CCTV cameras installed at the market committee entrance and instructed officials to align them with the direction of incoming vehicles and ensure they remain functional at all times.

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Aparajita further visited the market committee office, where she inspected the Atal Canteen, checking its cleanliness, the availability of cooking gas and hygiene standards of the utensils.

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At the control room, the DC reviewed the availability of computers, laptops, CCTV inputs, and biometric machines for farmers. She later walked through the mandi, directing officials to remove unnecessary vehicles and maintain proper arrangements for mustard procurement. She stressed strict compliance with government instructions aimed at enhancing transparency, including the use of biometric verification, geo-fencing, and exit passes for vehicles. She urged officials to finalise preparations on time and ensure that farmers face no inconvenience.

The DC emphasised that farmers must have access to drinking water, food at the Atal Canteen, and clean toilets. She directed that entry and exit points be managed efficiently to avoid congestion and ensure hassle-free procurement.

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