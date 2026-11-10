Preparations gather pace for International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra

As the 21-day International Gita Mahotsav-2026 (IGM-26) is approaching, the district administration and the Kurukshetra Development Board have intensified preparations for the mega event.

The 11th edition of the IGM will be celebrated at the banks of Brahma Sarovar, and the artistes, craftsmen and scholars will be visiting from across India, and even from several other countries.

Along with the ISRO, Air Force, Indian Navy, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) will also be setting up an exhibition for the first time. Besides these, 27,000 students will be participating in the Global Gita chanting this year, as the board is eyeing to set a world record.

Last year, about 21,000 students recited ‘shlokas’ together from 18 chapters of the Bhagvad Gita during the ‘Vaishvik Gita Path’ organised as part of the International Gita Mahotsav at Keshav Park in Kurukshetra.

Advertisement

According to the information, an online Gita quiz will be organised from November 22 to December 4, while a Gita Sadbhavna Yatra will be organised on December 4. The IGM will be celebrated from December 5 to 25 and a Gita Run will be organised on December 6. The Mahotsav will start with Saras and Craft fairs on December 5 and it will conclude on December 25, while the main events, including the cultural events, will be held from December 14 to 20.

The Honourary Secretary of Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) Upender Singhal said, “Over the years, the IGM has evolved into a full-fledged festival. This year, participation of students, scholars and religious organisations is being increased and we are focusing on increasing the Gita-related activities. The exhibitions of ISRO, Air Force, Navy and ICCR will be the centre of attraction.”

“We have already received applications from more than 70 craftsmen from 17 countries and more applications are still coming. The objective is to give a new experience to the visitors as nearly 40 lakh people reach here to attend the Mahotsav. With the help of MEA, events will be held in over 50 countries while the President of Mauritius will be visiting Kurukshetra as the chief guest”, he added.

Advertisement

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said, “This year, the cultural programmes at the IGM will be made more diverse. In addition to the main stage, cultural evening programmes will be organised at Jyotisar as well. A ‘Saang Mahotsav’ will be organised as part of the IGM to promote the Haryanvi culture where renowned ‘Saang’ performers from the state will perform. This will also offer the younger generation an opportunity to connect with the traditional folk arts of Haryana.”