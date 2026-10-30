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Home / Haryana / Preparations in full swing for Union Minister Amit Shah's 'padyatra' in Karnal on November 5

Preparations in full swing for Union Minister Amit Shah's 'padyatra' in Karnal on November 5

Civic arrangements being done by the district administration, while BJP leaders handling organisational mobilisation

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:43 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The Sector 12 ground, located near Super Mall and Harsha K3C Mall, has been identified as the venue for the programme. Tribune photo
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Preparations are in full swing in Karnal city for the November 5 visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with various government departments pressed into service to prepare the venue and beautify the route ahead of his arrival.

The Union Minister is scheduled to lead a ‘padyatra’ under the party’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) campaign. The campaign is aimed at countering the Opposition’s allegations of ‘vote chori’ in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and questions raised over the functioning of the Election Commission.

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The Sector 12 ground, located near Super Mall and Harsha K3C Mall, has been identified as the venue for the programme. The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) is laying tiles on the ground to make the venue ‘pucca’ and ensure proper arrangements for the event. Meanwhile, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has undertaken tree trimming along the route, while the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) is working to streamline and secure overhead electricity wires.

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BJP leaders have been making repeated visits to review the preparations. Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma and Superintendent of Police Karan Goel, along with other officials, have inspected the venue and the proposed route. BJP leaders, including state president Archana Gupta, district president Parveen Lather, Karnal MLA and padyatra convener Jagmohan Anand Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, and Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, have also reviewed the arrangements in the past couple of days.

Meanwhile, Karnal BJP has geared up its organisational machinery to ensure a large turnout for Shah’s visit. Organisational meetings are also being held at the mandal level to mobilise party workers and assign responsibilities. They discussed arrangements for the padyatra, coordination among workers and ways to ensure maximum participation.

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Karnal MLA Anand called upon party workers to make coordinated efforts to ensure the success of the proposed padyatra during the Union Home Minister's visit to Karnal. He urged workers to actively participate in the preparations and discharge their assigned responsibilities as per the organisational plan.

“A huge gathering of people and party workers will come to Sector 12 ground to attend this ‘padyatra which will finish at Mahatma Gandhi chowk,” he added.

BJP district president Parveen Lather said the strength of the organisation depended on the unity and active involvement of party workers. He called for expediting preparations at the mandal level and urged party workers to work in close coordination to ensure the successful conduct of the padyatra.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta stressed that the success of organisational programmes depended on collective efforts, discipline and active participation by workers. “We are making all arrangements for the Union Minister’s visit to Karnal city,” said the Mayor.

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