Prepare data of criminals, IGP exhorts ‘gram praharis’

Karnal, September 10
IGP Karnal Range Satender Kumar Gupta on Saturday exhorted the ‘gram praharis’ to prepare data of people involved in criminal activities and upload it on the ‘gram prahari app’. “To make the villages falling under the three districts of the Karnal Range — Karnal, Kaithal, and Panipat — crime-free, the ‘gram praharis’ should coordinate with sarpanches, chowkidars, panches, and other prominent leaders so that the people with criminal mindset should be identified and strict action be taken against them,” said the IGP while chairing a meeting of the gram praharis at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.
The IGP said gram praharis should collect the details of people involved in the crimes of drug trafficking, eve-teasing, theft, loot and dacoity etc. Action should be taken against them, he added.
He said the gram praharis who have performed outstanding work will be honoured and action will be taken against those who don’t discharge their duties properly. The gram prahris would provide the details of such people within three days to their nodal officers, he said.
