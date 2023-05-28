Prepare synopsis mentioning witnesses: HC to CBI

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Nearly 14 years after the case allegedly involving a former high court judge, Justice Nirmal Yadav, was registered, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prepare a short synopsis mentioning the names of the witnesses and what do they want to prove from their deposition.

The direction is significant as the CBI, among other things, had earlier told Justice Anoop Chitkara’s Bench that the evidence of some of the witnesses, dropped by the special public prosecutor during the course of trial, was required for a just decision of the case.

Taking up the matter, Justice Chitkara also made it clear that the premier investigating agency would not travel beyond the contents of its application. The counsel for the respondents was also asked to make their witness-wise counter claim mentioning the reasons why they should not be re-examined, if the synopsis was sent by the CBI.

The CBI’s plea was that prosecution witnesses Rajinder Kumar, Mohinder Kaur, Rakesh Kumar, Mohan Joshi, Bansidhar, Vijay Singh and Manju Jain were dropped by the special public prosecutor during the trial of the case. But Mohinder Kaur, Rakesh Kumar and Mohan Joshi “stated in their statements recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC regarding relevant facts against accused persons”.

The application added: “It is respectfully submitted that the evidence of these witnesses are essential for a just decision of this case. These witnesses may kindly be summoned for a just and correct decision of the instant case”.

The case allegedly involving Punjab and Haryana High Court’s then judge, Justice Nirmal Yadav, surfaced in August 2008 after another judge, Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, called the cops after Rs 15 lakh was erroneously delivered at her house.

The case was initially registered by the Chandigarh police, but the probe was, subsequently, handed over to the CBI. The premier investigating agency, in its report, asserted: “Justice Nirmaljit Kaur had nothing to do with the same” and the money, in fact, had been demanded by Justice Nirmal Yadav.