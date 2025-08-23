DT
Prepare village-wise list of progress works: DC to officials

Report on shamlat land of village panchayats sought
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:40 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
Rohtak Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta, while reviewing development works in rural areas, directed the officials concerned to identify 10 facilities in each village that were essential for rural development.

Advertisement

“A village-wise list of development works for all 142 village panchayats in the district should be prepared,” he stated, adding that efforts should also be made to ensure cleanliness in villages.

The Deputy Commissioner also sought a detailed report of the shamlat (common) land in all villages of the district.

Advertisement

Gupta was reviewing the implementation of rural development schemes and development works with officers of the Development and Panchayat Department and local Zila Parishad at the Mini-Secretariat. He instructed officials to take necessary action for the installation of streetlights and ensure proper sanitation in the villages.

He also directed officers to share district-level and headquarters-level issues at review meetings so that these might be resolved quickly, thereby accelerating the pace of rural development. The officials were asked to ensure transparency in their work.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner further stated that as per the government’s decision, the process of regularising houses built on shamlat land for the past 20 years should be expedited, provided they were not located on public pathways or ponds.

He pointed out that selected villages in the district were being developed as model villages, under which village peripheries were being concretised and streetlights and benches installed. Gupta directed the Block Development and Panchayat Officers to make arrangements for garbage collection and disposal at the designated sites in the villages.

He reviewed the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) and gave necessary directions to officials.

Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad Pradeep Kaushik provided detailed information regarding model villages and the Swachh Bharat Mission. District Development and Panchayat Officer Rajpal Chahal, Executive Engineer of Panchayati Raj Department Naveen Kumar and Block Development and Panchayat Officers also presented reports on rural development works.

  • Clean and green streets

  • Water security and management

  • Solid and liquid waste management

  • Smart street lighting and CCTV installation

  • Digital and educational centres

  • Restoration of community assets

  • Health and sanitation infrastructure

  • Sports and youth engagement

  • Green energy and sustainability

  • Inclusive governance and monitoring

    10-point agenda for ideal village development

