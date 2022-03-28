Prepare vision documents: Haryana Chief Secretary to DCs

Gurugram, March 27
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal had a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of the districts falling under Gurugram division to elaborate on the preparation of respective vision documents.
The meeting was held at PWD rest house at Gurugram wherein the Chief Secretary directed the DCs to prepare a vision document for their districts by enlisting the works that are required to be done . These projects should be short-term as well as long-term, he said.“As DCs, you remain busy the whole day meeting deadlines for various tasks. But despite that, you should do something to make a difference in the lives of the people ,” said Kaushal. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC
Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...
In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action
State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs
Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap
55 complaints in first two months of the year alone
100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon
Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...
Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi
Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target