Prepare vision documents: Haryana Chief Secretary to DCs

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 27

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal had a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of the districts falling under Gurugram division to elaborate on the preparation of respective vision documents.

The meeting was held at PWD rest house at Gurugram wherein the Chief Secretary directed the DCs to prepare a vision document for their districts by enlisting the works that are required to be done . These projects should be short-term as well as long-term, he said.“As DCs, you remain busy the whole day meeting deadlines for various tasks. But despite that, you should do something to make a difference in the lives of the people ,” said Kaushal. —