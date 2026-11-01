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Home / Haryana / President Murmu offers prayers at Maa Bhadrakali Shaktipeeth in Kurukshetra

President Murmu offers prayers at Maa Bhadrakali Shaktipeeth in Kurukshetra

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:15 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu at Maa Bhadrakali temple in Kurukshetra on Sunday.
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The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, visited Maa Bhadrakali Shaktipeeth in Kurukshetra on Sunday and offered prayers for the happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being of all citizens.

The President said the visit had given her a profound sense of peace and spiritual energy. She described the shrine as an important centre of India’s Sanatan culture and faith.

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On her arrival, the President was received by Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the shrine’s Peethadhyaksh Satpal Sharma.

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The President performed traditional rituals at the ancient Devi Koop within the temple complex and undertook a parikrama of the shrine. She then offered prayers to Maa Bhadrakali in the sanctum sanctorum and participated in the aarti amid the chanting of sacred mantras.

Following the prayers, the President was presented with a trident symbolising Shakti, an idol of the Goddess and a chunri. She was also apprised with the shrine’s history and spiritual significance.

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The temple was revered as one of the 51 Shaktipeeths and, according to religious tradition, marked the site where Goddess Sati’s right knee fell. It is also believed that Pandavas had worshipped at the shrine before the Mahabharata war to seek blessings for victory.

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