President to be chief guest at HAU convocation

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 8

President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the 25th convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, that will take place on April 24.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Baldev Raj Kamboj informed that besides the President, Governor and University Chancellor Bandaru Dattatreya will preside over the ceremony and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be the special guest. Prof Kamboj said students who have completed their degrees from August 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, will be awarded bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees.