President to open Ratnavali fest in Kurukshetra on Nov 1

President of India Droupadi Murmu will attend the state-level Haryana Day celebrations in Kurukshetra, with the administration stepping up preparations for the event.

As the celebrations will be held at Kurukshetra University, the schedule for the four-day state-level Ratnavali festival has also been revised. The festival, initially scheduled for October 30 to November 2, will now be held from November 1 to 4. The President will inaugurate the festival. “The President of India will inaugurate the ‘Ratnavali’ state-level festival for the first time. The four-day festival has been rescheduled to November 1-4 and will commence with an inaugural ceremony on November 1. The President will unveil the brochure for the Ratnavali festival and also visit an exhibition showcasing Haryanvi folk art and culture,” the Director of Public Relations at Kurukshetra University said.

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Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena said officials from various departments had been assigned duties to oversee security, traffic, protocol, sanitation and other arrangements for the President’s visit. “It is a matter of pride the President will visit Kurukshetra for the Haryana Day celebrations. Over the past 60 years, Haryana has made progress across all sectors of development, emerging as one of the leading states in the country.” the DC said.