President's Colour for state police

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 8

The state police will be bestowed with the prestigious President’s Colour Award during a ceremonial function by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, on February 14.

The President of India had approved this award for the Haryana Police for its wonderful track record in commitment to professionalism and high rank in the service of humanity while keeping up its performance and integrity on January 17, 2022.

“It is a proud moment for the police force, which is sensitive, tolerant, dedicated and fearless as it is getting this prestigious award. It is an honour and recognition of social work, sacrifice and commitment to the duty of the Haryana Police. President’s Colour is a special achievement for the force and it will also boost its morale,” said PK Agrawal, Director General of Police (DGP).

“The Union Home Minister will honour the Haryana Police with this award on February 14, for which we have made all arrangements,” he added.

All rank officials of the police force would wear a special badge on their uniform, the DGP said.

It was a supreme award for the armed forces or the police, he added.