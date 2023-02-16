Pressure on infra, civic amenities cause for concern

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 15

With stiff opposition to the issue of allowing the construction of four floors with stilts in plotted sectors, the demand for the withdrawal of permission for such constructions has gone up.

A reply to a query raised under the RTI Act by a resident of Sainik Colony here has revealed that no feasibility study was done before permitting stilt plus four-floor constructions in plotted sectors and colonies. According to Tarun Chopra, who had filed an RTI last year, the Department of Town and Country Planning told him that no survey or study was conducted by the department before issuing the notification that allowed such constructions.

Claiming that the move was not based on any proper survey, he said it had only resulted in problems and harassment to the residents in the wake of acute pressure on the available civic infrastructure. Demanding immediate revocation of the permission, he added that the move had resulted in a rampant construction of floors, leading to crisis, as far as the basic amenities were concerned.

Sumer Singh, a member of the residents’ welfare association here said while the authorities had been considering a rollback of the move in Panchkula, a different rule cannot be imposed in Faridabad, where the problem had become more acute. A resident, AK Gaur, said the issuing of building plan NOC for such constructions needed to stop or the matter was fit to be challenged legally. Renuka Singh, DTP (Planning) said any decision regarding the issue depended on the policy of the state government.