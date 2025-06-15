Prestige at peril: Politics, lathis tarnish HAU’s legacy

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, once hailed as a cradle of the Green Revolution, now finds its legacy marred by violence, political interference and a deepening trust deficit on campus.

The June 10 incident, where a professor, the Chief Security Officer (CSO), and security staff allegedly lathicharged protesting students, has inflicted lasting damage on HAU’s storied tradition. Several students sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

“This wasn’t a law and order issue — it was a breach of HAU’s soul,” said a senior faculty member. “The students were only asking for the restoration of merit-based scholarships. As an alumnus and head of the institution, Dr Kamboj should have acted swiftly.”

The university has long been celebrated not just for academic excellence but for a culture of mutual respect between students and teachers. Many faculty members are themselves alumni, continuing the unspoken customs of camaraderie. A cherished example: seniors always covering the cost of tea — regardless of status or means.

That bond, insiders say, has steadily eroded under the tenure of Vice- Chancellor Dr BR Kamboj. Critics allege that Kamboj, a university alumnus himself, allowed political pressures to overtake academic priorities. “His reappointment — four months before his first term ended — speaks volumes,” said a professor.

Today, the campus resembles a garrison more than a university. Over 250 khaki-clad guards stand posted at gates, roads, corners and stadiums, costing the university Rs 6 crore annually in salaries. The vibrant student life once seen near libraries, canteens and lecture halls has been replaced with an atmosphere of silence, fear and surveillance.

“And who are these guards protecting? Certainly not students,” said a former student. “They’ve created fear, and at times, behaved like goons.”

With the students’ union and teachers’ association silent — reportedly under pressure — a group of former student leaders voiced outrage. Comrade Inderjit Singh, a former union president, said: “The involvement of security personnel, alongside faculty and the CSO, in violently suppressing protests marks a dark chapter in HAU’s history. It’s not just a breakdown of law and order — it’s a betrayal of the university’s core values.”

Observers and stakeholders are calling for urgent intervention — not just within the university but at the state and Central levels. Many believe only swift corrective action, accountability for those responsible and the restoration of trust can salvage HAU’s credibility.