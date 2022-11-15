President Droupadi Murmu to attend Gita Mahotsav

Chandigarh, November 14
President of India Droupadi Murmu will attend the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) on November 29.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, while addressing a press conference held today, said the state was geared up for the IGM-2022 and Murmu would formally inaugurate the main programmes with ‘Gita yagya’ at the Brahma Sarovar on November 29, while the celebrations would start from November 19. Murmu will also inaugurate the three-day International Gita Seminar at the KU.
