Prices of ‘Pusa 1509’ attract UP farmers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 18

High prices of “Pusa 1509”, an early variety of paddy, are attracting farmers of Uttar Pradesh to bring their produce to various grain markets of the state. Their produce is being procured between Rs 3,000-3,600 per quintal, which, as per the farmers, is higher in comparison to the neighbouring state of UP.

As per the authorities, various grain markets of Karnal district have recorded 7.06 lakh quintals paddy of Pusa 1509 variety from June 1 to August 16 this year, which is around 69 per cent higher in comparison to the last year, which was 4.17 lakh quintals.

The Karnal grain market has recorded the arrival of 5.23 lakh quintals, Gharaunda (66,970 quintals), Taraori grain market (33,537 quintals) and Indri grain market (82,517 quintals).

Farmers of Western UP, who are growing Pusa 1509, say the private players in UP are purchasing their produce at less prices, while in Haryana they get slightly higher prices.

“I have brought 62.5 quintals of paddy produced on three acres of land and it was sold at Rs 3,500 per quintal, while last year it was sold at Rs 3,000. Good prices in Haryana’s grain markets force us to come here to sell our produce,” said Partap, a farmer of Shamli in UP.

Rajat, another farmer of Thanabhawan in UP, said: “Every year, we come to the Karnal grain market to sell our produce as we get higher prices here. I brought paddy of two acres of land today and expect it will be procured at Rs 3,500. Last year, I got the same prices,” he added.

Bijender, a farmer of Shaharanpur, said a private player in UP had offered him Rs 3,000 per quintal, but it was now procured at Rs 3,450 per quintal in the Karnal grain market. He maintained that after deducting all expenditures, they were able to save extra Rs 200 per quintal in comparison to UP.

Mir Hassan, a farmer of Bidoli in UP, has the same story to narrate and he said he had brought around 70 quintals of paddy and he was expecting Rs 3,500 per quintal in the Karnal grain market.

Sumit Chaudhary, an arhtiya, said the number of exporters was higher in Haryana in comparison to UP.

#Karnal