Priest gets 5-yr jail for molesting minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 10

A fast-track court in Jagadhri sentenced a priest to five-year imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the temple of a colony in Yamunanagar, on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by the father of the victim on December 20, 2017 at the Farakpur police station where a case was registered against the accused, Gaya Prasad Gauri under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act Act and Section 506 of the IPC.

After almost five years, the accused has been put to sentence. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

“My daughter had gone to offer prayer in the temple on December 20, 2017 in the morning. While offering prayer, the priest of the temple molested her,” the complainant said. He also added that his daughter then studied in Class VI.