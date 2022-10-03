Priest held for sodomy

Palwal: The police have arrested a 48-year-old priest of a temple at a village in the Hodal subdivision of the district in connection with the alleged sodomy leading to suicide by a 13-year-old boy recently. Accused Baba Mukesh, alias Baba Mohan Das, was nabbed from Jatipura village in Mathura district of UP.
