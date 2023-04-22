Priest, two others held for murder; victim thrashed, tied to tree

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 21

The Gurugram police arrested a priest of a temple and his two associates, who allegedly beat up a 24-year-old youth to death, over breaking an idol at the temple in Khandsa village. The idol broke while the deceased was cleaning it at the Bani Wala temple.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Bani Wala temple when the angry priest and his two associates tied the victim to a banyan tree and thrashed him with sticks. The body of the deceased, identified as Dinesh, alias Raju, was recovered on Thursday afternoon from the temple premises. The victim was said to be a native of Nepal.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Sector 10A police station on Thursday, following the complaint filed by Mahesh, a native of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. He is also an eyewitness in the case and the police arrested all three accused.