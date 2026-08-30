Primary education gets boost in Mewat, 1,054 teachers given job letters

The Mewat region received a major boost in education as Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 1,054 primary teachers (PRTs) at an orientation programme held at the Grain Market in Nuh.

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The CM said the appointment of new teachers of Mewat cadre would improve the teacher-student ratio and the standard of primary education in the region.

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Addressing the gathering, Saini said under previous governments, appointments were made on the basis of nepotism, caste considerations, regionalism and the ‘parchi-kharchi’ system. He said after the BJP came to power in the state, over 2 lakh government jobs had been provided without ‘parchi-kharchi’, restoring the self-respect of deserving youth. The previous Congress government had provided only 86,000 government jobs over its 10-year tenure.

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“Mewat, once considered educationally backward, is now witnessing a remarkable rise in the number of talented and high-achieving students. The state government released Rs 39.90 lakh under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mewat Chhatra Pratibha Samman Yojana’ for 70 meritorious students who secured more than 90% marks in the Board examinations,” he said. He added that the number of such meritorious students was 40 last year. In addition, scholarships of Rs 52.44 lakh were also released to 1,364 students under the ‘Mukhyamantri Mewat Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme’, said Saini.

The CM said detailed project reports (DPRs) for the upgrade of 450 school buildings in the district had been prepared, adding that a total of Rs 400 crore would be spent on the work.

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Addressing the newly appointed primary teachers, Saini urged them not to view their appointment as a difficult posting, but an opportunity for transformation. He said learning should be made engaging through games, stories, pictures, activities and local examples. The mother tongue and local dialect of children should be respected, and an environment should be created in classrooms where asking questions is regarded as curiosity rather than a weakness.

Congratulating the newly appointed teachers, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said, “Primary education lays the foundation for every child’s growth. If the foundation is strong, their future will also be strong. You are entrusted with the task of building a strong foundation for these children.”