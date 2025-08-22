DT
Home / Haryana / Primary school headmaster booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor students in Karnal

Primary school headmaster booked for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor students in Karnal

The matter came to light when one of the girls reported the harassment to her family members, who then approached the police on Thursday
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:00 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
In a shocking incident that sparked outrage, a 54-year-old head of a Government Primary School in the Assandh block has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting around 11 minor girls studying in Classes 2 to 4. The accused has been identified as Dayanand, who was serving as the headmaster of the school.

The matter came to light when one of the girls reported the harassment to her family members, who then approached the police on Thursday.

Acting swiftly, a team from the Assandh women’s police, along with members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC), reached the school on Friday. During the inquiry, nearly 10 more girls came forward with similar allegations against the headmaster. The children, between six and eight years of age, alleged that the headmaster had been indulging in “inappropriate acts” with them.

Umesh Chanana, CWC chairperson, said that after the registration of the first FIR on Thursday, they visited the school on Friday and conducted counselling for the girls. “Around 10 more girls came forward and alleged they were also sexually assaulted,” he said.

SP Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that an FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act against the accused on the complaint of the first girl’s family.

“Team members of CWC conducted counselling for the girls, during which more children alleged that similar acts were committed by the headmaster. We will register another FIR on the complaint of CWC,” said the SP.

DSP Assandh, Gorakhpal Rana, said the case will be presented before a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice for the victims. “This is an extremely serious matter. The safety of children inside educational institutions cannot be compromised,” he said, adding that strict action will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

“The investigation is going on. Our priority is ensuring that justice is delivered without delay,” DSP Rana reiterated.

After the incident came to light, parents and local residents expressed anger and demanded the strictest punishment for the accused. “We want strict punishment for the headmaster who sexually assaulted the girls,” said a local resident.

