Prime land auctioned ‘for a pittance’: HC hands over probe to DGP Vigilance

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has handed over to the DGP, Vigilance, Haryana, an inquiry into the auction of prime gram panchayat land in Sonepat—allegedly at throwaway prices and despite a subsisting court stay.

Directing the Vigilance probe while taking up a petition alleging contempt of court, Justice Alka Sarin ordered that the matter was required to be inquired into “especially the manner in which prime land had been auctioned for virtually pittance despite the stay order by this court and also the fact that after auctioning the said land at such low rates, the same has being sub-let for huge amounts”.

Justice Sarin also made it clear that the investigating officer in the matter would not be below the Superintendent of Police rank. The report by the DGP, Vigilance, was also directed to be submitted before the next date of hearing on April 6. The bench, among others, was assisted in the matter by senior advocate SK Garg Narwana, along with Vishal Garg Narwana and Nancy Antwal.

The contempt case has its genesis in an order passed on December 4, 2018, ordering the maintenance of status quo. The bench was told that the plaintiff-petitioners filed a suit for declaration claiming themselves to be proprietors of Garh Mirakpur village in Sonepat district. Directions were also sought for restraining the gram panchayat from interfering in their peaceful possession over the suit land. The suit was decreed on October 14, 2013.

An appeal filed by the gram panchayat was, however, allowed on October 12, 2018. Aggrieved by the judgment, the plaintiff-petitioners filed a regular second appeal, in which status quo was directed to be maintained.

The bench was told that the plaintiff-petitioners were dispossessed on May 13, 2025, on the basis of eviction order dated April 22, 2025, regarding 157 acres. The land was thereafter given on lease through auction by the gram panchayat.

Taking up the contempt plea, the high court then issued notice to show cause to the persons concerned as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for non-compliance of order dated December 4, 2018.

Referring to these and other related facts, the bench, on the previous date of hearing, observed the narrated facts reflected contemptuous attitude exhibited by the officials and some others. The status quo order was well within their knowledge. Yet, the petitioners were dispossessed and auction was got conducted.

“This court is appalled to see the prices at which the land had been auctioned. Prime land belonging to the gram panchayat has virtually been auctioned for a pittance and later the same land has been sub-leased allegedly at a much higher price,” the bench had observed.

As the case came up for resumed hearing before Justice Sarin’s bench, Haryana Advocate-General Pravindra Singh Chauhan submitted it would be appropriate to entrust the matter to the DGP, Vigilance, in view of the “glaring facts” noticed by the court earlier.