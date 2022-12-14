Gurugram: Prince murder accused to be tried as adult

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 13

In the Prince’s murder case, the trial will be conducted considering Bholu as an adult. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal rejected the appeal of Bholu’s side in its verdict on Tuesday evening.

On behalf of Bholu’s side, an appeal was filed against the decision of the Juvenile Justice (JJB) to conduct trial considering him as an adult. After the rejection of the appeal, the court fixed December 22 as the date for next hearing and charges can be framed against Bholu on that day.

After the direction of the Supreme Court, the JJB even after reviewing for the second time, an order had been issued to run the trial considering Bholu as an adult. After which Bholu was also granted bail from the SC.

The first hearing in the case was held in the court of ADSJ Tarun Singal on October 31 considering Bholu as an adult. But on Bholu’s behalf, it was argued in the court that they were going to appeal against the JJB decision and pray that a sufficient gap be given in the date for hearing, which was fixed for November 19.

On November 16, an appeal was filed by Bholu’s side against the JJB decision in the Sessions Court, which issued a notice to the CBI. During the hearing on November 19, the CBI sought time to file its reply. The Prince’s side has also come to know of the appeal. In such a situation, the CBI and the Prince’s side were asked to file their reply during the November 23 hearing. The CBI had filed its reply. Today, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Bholu against the JJB decision.