Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 3

In the Prince murder case, the testimony of two witnesses was recorded and cross examined during the trial in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Friday. The court has fixed March 16 for the next hearing when two more witnesses would testify, said the victim’s counsel.

Meanwhile, an application was filed in the court by the CBI, seeking permission to submit the accused, Bholu’s browsing history that had come from the US headquarters of Google.