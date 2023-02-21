Prince murder case: Witnesses record statement

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 20

In the Prince’s murder case, testimony of witnesses was recorded during the trial in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singhal today. Two prosecution witnesses reached the court, but the testimony of the second witness could not be completed. The court fixed March 3 for the next hearing for the completion of the testimony and cross-examination.

The hearing in the case was started around 11.30 am. Four witnesses were called by the CBI, including three experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the postmortem of Prince.

During the hearing, the testimony of Dr BK Mohapatra, senior CFSL biologist, was completed, and the testimony of forensic expert Dr Deepak Mathur is yet to be completed.

Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for the victim’s father, said a knife was used in the murder, and evidence related to it was earlier produced in the court, which was later taken back by the CBI.

On January 24, the court of Judge Tarun Singhal framed murder charges against the accused, Bholu, under Section 302 of the IPC. The next hearing will be on March 3.

