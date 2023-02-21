Prince murder case: Witnesses record statement

Gurugram, February 20
In the Prince’s murder case, testimony of witnesses was recorded during the trial in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singhal today. Two prosecution witnesses reached the court, but the testimony of the second witness could not be completed. The court fixed March 3 for the next hearing for the completion of the testimony and cross-examination.
The hearing in the case was started around 11.30 am. Four witnesses were called by the CBI, including three experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the postmortem of Prince.
During the hearing, the testimony of Dr BK Mohapatra, senior CFSL biologist, was completed, and the testimony of forensic expert Dr Deepak Mathur is yet to be completed.
Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for the victim’s father, said a knife was used in the murder, and evidence related to it was earlier produced in the court, which was later taken back by the CBI.
On January 24, the court of Judge Tarun Singhal framed murder charges against the accused, Bholu, under Section 302 of the IPC. The next hearing will be on March 3.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...