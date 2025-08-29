DT
Principal booked for making obscene comments

Principal booked for making obscene comments

Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 03:00 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
A woman teacher at an educational institute has alleged that the principal of her institute made obscene comments and sent obscene messages on her WhatsApp number several times.

On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered against the principal under Sections 75 (2), 78 and 79 of the BNS at Ambala Cantonment police station on August 26.

The complainant told the police that she had been working as an employee in the institute for the past two years.

She said that this principal joined that institute about one year ago and ever since, has been making obscene comments at her.

She further alleged that he also forcibly applied colour on her a day before Holi on March 13 in front of other staff members.

