In the wake of the recent brutal murder of a school principal in Hisar, over 250 principals and management representatives of CBSE and ICSE-affiliated private schools across Karnal held an emergency meeting under the banner of the Karnal Independent Schools Association (KISA). Following a call by the state association, KISA announced that all CBSE and ICSE schools in Karnal will remain closed on July 16 in protest against the incident.

During the meeting, a resolution was passed, demanding a special law to ensure the safety and dignity of teachers and school staff. A copy of the resolution was handed over to MLA Jagmohan Anand, who assured the delegation that he would forward their demands to the Chief Minister and the state Education Minister.

Dr Rajan Lamba, a representative, said the association wanted the government to enact a "Teacher and School Staff Protection Act", and ensure mandatory registration of FIRs and prompt legal action in cases of violence or threats against school staff.

The association has decided to implement several measures with immediate effect in all private schools across the district. These include adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of violence or threats against school staff, making FIR registration mandatory in serious cases, and organising monthly orientation programmes for students to instil values, Lamba said.

The association has also proposed the formation of an educator protection cell at the district headquarters, with the Deputy Commissioner and District Education Officer serving as ex-officio members.