Principals to give charge to seniormost teacher in college or pass ‘speaking order’

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 29

The principals of government colleges in the state will now have to pass a ‘speaking order’, if they give charge of the college during their leave to a person other than the seniormost teacher.

They will also have to inform the headquarters to bring the matter to the notice of the higher officials.

Sources said the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has recently issued the instruction to principals of all 182 government colleges in the state to ensure transparency and minimise the possibility of misunderstandings.

“You will assign the charge of the college to the seniormost teacher during your leave. In case, you assign the charge to another teacher, following any complaint or inquiry pending against the seniormost teacher, you would have to pass a speaking order in this respect,” stated a communiqué sent to the college principals.

An official at the DHE said, “Under the speaking orders, the principal concerned would have to give the reason why the charge is being given to a teacher other than the seniormost teacher.”

The official said earlier, the principals would just inform the headquarters about the officiating principal without citing any reason.

#Rohtak