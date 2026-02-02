Principals told to ensure strong practical training for ITI students

Principals of all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the district have been directed to ensure strong hands-on practical training for students to make them industry-ready. They have also been instructed to coordinate with Maharshi Dayanand University and facilitate admission for interested students to the Directorate of Distance Education, enabling them to pursue higher studies alongside technical training.

These directions have been issued by Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta as part of the district administration’s objective to transform ITI students into entrepreneurs.

“The district administration aims to nurture ITI students as job creators rather than job seekers. Training must be aligned with current market requirements so that students are equipped to earn sustainable livelihoods after completing their courses,” said the DC.

He further instructed officials to spread awareness about vocational education in nearby government and private schools.

“The purpose of vocational training is to ensure that students attain full proficiency in their trades during the course of their studies and are well-equipped to earn a livelihood in the open market. Principals are advised to ensure optimum utilisation of libraries and to motivate students to prepare for competitive examinations by studying there,” the DC added.

He further asked principals to coordinate with the Municipal Corporation and the Transport Department for apprenticeship opportunities for students of mechanical trades. Students should also be taken on exposure visits to municipal bodies to acquaint them with the functioning of waste-processing machines and municipal vehicles.

The DC also noted that libraries are available in the Rohtak Municipal Corporation as well as in the municipal bodies of Meham, Sampla and Kalanaur. He urged the students to use these facilities.