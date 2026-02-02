DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Principals told to ensure strong practical training for ITI students

Principals told to ensure strong practical training for ITI students

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:04 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Principals of all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the district have been directed to ensure strong hands-on practical training for students to make them industry-ready. They have also been instructed to coordinate with Maharshi Dayanand University and facilitate admission for interested students to the Directorate of Distance Education, enabling them to pursue higher studies alongside technical training.

Advertisement

These directions have been issued by Deputy Commissioner Sachin Gupta as part of the district administration’s objective to transform ITI students into entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

“The district administration aims to nurture ITI students as job creators rather than job seekers. Training must be aligned with current market requirements so that students are equipped to earn sustainable livelihoods after completing their courses,” said the DC.

Advertisement

He further instructed officials to spread awareness about vocational education in nearby government and private schools.

“The purpose of vocational training is to ensure that students attain full proficiency in their trades during the course of their studies and are well-equipped to earn a livelihood in the open market. Principals are advised to ensure optimum utilisation of libraries and to motivate students to prepare for competitive examinations by studying there,” the DC added.

Advertisement

He further asked principals to coordinate with the Municipal Corporation and the Transport Department for apprenticeship opportunities for students of mechanical trades. Students should also be taken on exposure visits to municipal bodies to acquaint them with the functioning of waste-processing machines and municipal vehicles.

The DC also noted that libraries are available in the Rohtak Municipal Corporation as well as in the municipal bodies of Meham, Sampla and Kalanaur. He urged the students to use these facilities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts