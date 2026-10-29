Prioritise safety: CJM to students

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, October 28

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A workshop and awareness camp on “Safe childhood, strong India’ was organised at the Government Aarohi Model Senior Secondary School, Khari Surera, under the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Wednesday.

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Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and DLSA secretary Santosh Bagotia attended the programme as the chief guest. The camp aimed to educate students about child rights, personal safety, cybercrime prevention and legal protection.

Addressing students on the occasion, Bagotia urged them to speak up if they experienced inappropriate behaviour or felt uncomfortable in any situation. She advised them to inform their parents, teachers or another trusted adult without fear. She also explained key provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and cyber safety laws.

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Assistant Block Resource Coordinator (ABRC) Vijay Kumar said the government’s “Safe childhood, strong India” campaign aims to make children aware of modern-day challenges and ways to stay safe.

The programme also featured drawing, painting, slogan writing, essay writing and speech competitions, in which students participated enthusiastically.

Speakers, including Child Welfare Council chairman Dr Madan Lal, Block Education Officer Rajkumar, Child Protection Officer Anjana, Vinod Kumar from the District Cyber Crime Cell and panel advocate Ramesh Bishnoi, highlighted child protection laws, prevention of child marriage, good touch and bad touch, and online safety.

Students were also informed about Child Helpline 1098 and the National Legal Services Authority helpline 15100.

Winners of the competitions were felicitated by the chief guest. School principal Kavita Gehlot, ABRC Anita, Darshana, Virender Kumar, Meera Nadda and other staff members were present on the occasion.