Prithviraj Chauhan a symbol of unmatched courage: Minister Shyam Singh Rana

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana urged the younger generation to take inspiration from the lives of great leaders and personalities, and said a person could become truly great only by overcoming desires and anger.

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The minister was addressing a gathering at Agondh village during the birth anniversary celebrations and statue-unveiling ceremony of Maharaja Prithviraj Chauhan. He said the birth anniversaries of great personalities were celebrated to inspire the younger generation and preserve their ideals.

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Accompanied by former MP Brij Bhushan, Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, former MLA Shashi Parmar, Karnal Sena president Suraj Pal Ammu, former minister Sanjay Singh and others, Rana said the birth anniversaries of legendary warriors such as Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Prithviraj Chauhan should not be confined to a particular region but should be celebrated collectively across all districts of Haryana. Referring to the teachings of the Mahabharata and Lord Krishna, he said people should perform their duties selflessly without greed or selfish motives.

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Paying tribute to Maharaja Prithviraj Chauhan, the minister described him as a symbol of unmatched bravery. He said history offered few examples of a king who, despite losing a battle and being held captive, defeated his enemy through extraordinary courage and skill. He also appreciated the organisers, especially the youth living abroad, for contributing to the successful organisation of the event and for remaining deeply connected to their roots and culture.