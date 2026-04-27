Private bus catches fire after tyre burst on Hansi-Bhiwani road, no injuries reported yet
The burst led to a spark in the fuel storage tank near Milakpur village
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A fire broke out in a private bus after a burst tyre led to a spark in the fuel storage tank near Milakpur village on the Hansi-Bhiwani road on Monday night.
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The bus was quickly engulfed in flames, causing panic among passengers and onlookers. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far, there is no confirmed report of injuries to passengers due to the blaze.
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