Private doctors protest police inaction in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 12

Doctors of private hospitals, under the banner of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hisar, resorted to strike and took out a protest march in the town against the incident of assault on a doctor of the town outside his residence, two days ago.

A cardiologist, Dr Ravinder Gupta, was attacked outside his residence on Monday. The incident occurred early in the morning. The assailants pressed the bell of his house and assaulted him when he opened the door. However, Dr Gupta’s son came to his rescue, making the accused flee from the spot leaving behind their bike in the street. The doctors suspected that there was an attempt to kidnap him by the accused.

Though the cops registered a case,they were yet to arrest any of the accused in the case. The doctors stated that they were upset over the laxity of the police in the case and, thus, observed a one-day strike by keeping their outdoor patients departments closed in their respective hospitals today. They went to the residence of the Superintendent of Police and sought the arrest of the accused in the case.

The Urban Local Bodies Minister, Dr Kamal Gupta, went to the residence of Dr Ravinder Gupta to know about his well-being. Hisar Mayor Gautam Sardana too stated that he would raise the issue before Home Minister Anil Vij during his visit to the town on Friday.

#Hisar