DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Private financer booked for raping woman in Panipat village

Private financer booked for raping woman in Panipat village

The victim also tried to end her life by consuming a poisonous substance, but the neighbours timely admitted her to the civil hospital

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 09:41 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A woman was allegedly raped in a hotel in the Bapoli area of the district. She accused a village financer of the crime. The victim also tried to end her life by consuming a poisonous substance, but the neighbours timely admitted her to the civil hospital where doctors saved her life. The woman is reportedly a cancer patient.

Advertisement

The Bapoli police have registered a case and began probe into the matter.

Advertisement

The victim in her complaint said that she lives with her three children, separately from her husband due to some family feud.

Advertisement

She added that a private financer came into her contact in the month of January who helped her resolve a few issues, following which he paid regular visits to the house.

He invited her to celebrate his birthday on June 1, and took her to a hotel on the Jalalpur bypass. As she entered the hotel room, he locked it and raped her.

Advertisement

On the night of June 7, he again entered her house, beat her and threatened to kill her. The mental torture forced her to end her life, she said.

Bapoli SHO Pawan Kumar said that a case has been registered against the person under various sections of the BNS on the complaint of the woman.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts