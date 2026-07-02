Private financer booked for raping woman in Panipat village

A woman was allegedly raped in a hotel in the Bapoli area of the district. She accused a village financer of the crime. The victim also tried to end her life by consuming a poisonous substance, but the neighbours timely admitted her to the civil hospital where doctors saved her life. The woman is reportedly a cancer patient.

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The Bapoli police have registered a case and began probe into the matter.

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The victim in her complaint said that she lives with her three children, separately from her husband due to some family feud.

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She added that a private financer came into her contact in the month of January who helped her resolve a few issues, following which he paid regular visits to the house.

He invited her to celebrate his birthday on June 1, and took her to a hotel on the Jalalpur bypass. As she entered the hotel room, he locked it and raped her.

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On the night of June 7, he again entered her house, beat her and threatened to kill her. The mental torture forced her to end her life, she said.

Bapoli SHO Pawan Kumar said that a case has been registered against the person under various sections of the BNS on the complaint of the woman.