Mahendragarh: Private firm ordered to pay Rs 42 lakh for illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, December 3

The local office of the Department of Mines and Geology has recently served a demand notice on a private firm, asking it to pay Rs 42.28 lakh for carrying out alleged illegal mining outside the allotted contract area at Mosnota village in Nangal Choudhary region of the district.

The notice was issued on the basis of a report prepared by a joint committee of officials of the district administration and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) after inspecting the mining site, following the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in this respect.

Shishram and some other residents of Mosnota village had on July 15 filed a complaint with the NGT, alleging that illegal mining had been conducted in their village by cutting trees, which had caused environmental hazard.

They also alleged that heavy blasting being carried out for mining had led to cracks in their houses and also adversely affected the fields. A primary school is located around 250 m away from the mining area, blasts of which are affecting their studies, they claimed.

Acting on the complaint, the NGT had on August 23 directed the District Magistrate, Mahendragarh, and the HSPCB to submit a joint report after ascertaining the correctness of the allegations.

“As per the joint report, the complaint of illegal mining and cutting of trees was found correct while allegation of heavy blasting had not been established,” said sources.

Bhupinder Singh, mining officer at Narnaul, said the firm, Maa Santoshi Khanij Udyog, had been asked to pay the penalty of Rs 42.28 lakh within a month through a demand notice under Section 104 of the Prevention of illegal Mining Rules, 2012.

“As per the demarcation report of the Revenue Department, the lease-holding firm has mined 15,648 sq ft illegally outside the lease/contract area,” he added.

Dushyant, spokesman of the firm, while refuting the allegations of carrying out mining outside the lease area, said an appeal had been filed against the demand notice before the Director General (Mines and Geology).

Sources maintained that the NGT had also directed the HSPCB to serve a notice on the firm. Meanwhile, Krishan Yadav, Regional Officer, HSPCB, Narnaul, could not be contacted for his comments.

