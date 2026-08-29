Private hospitals in Haryana to suspend Ayushman services on Sept 1

Infuriated over the alleged persistent delay in disbursement of payments under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, private doctors of Ayushman-empanelled hospitals across Haryana have announced a 24-hour suspension of Ayushman services on September 1.

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The announcement was made by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Haryana, which has expressed strong resentment over the prolonged pendency of claims.

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In a letter to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ayushman Bharat-Haryana Health Protection Authority, the IMA said payments against Ayushman claims had been pending for over six months despite the agreed timeline of 15 days for clearing claims.

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The doctors said the prolonged delay had pushed several private hospitals into serious financial difficulties, making it increasingly difficult for them to sustain treatment under the government health scheme.

Dr Sunila Soni, president of the IMA Haryana, said the situation had become so severe that one hospital had recently been forced to shut down due to financial difficulties.

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“We have been receiving assurances for timely clearance of payments for the past three years, but the problem continued without any substantial resolution. Continued delay could ultimately affect the availability of healthcare services for poor and needy beneficiaries dependent on Ayushman Bharat,” she added.

As a symbolic protest, all Ayushman-empanelled hospitals across the state will suspend Ayushman services from midnight on September 1 to midnight on September 2. During this period, the hospitals will not provide services under the Ayushman scheme, the IMA president said.

The IMA has also warned that if there is no substantial improvement in payment disbursement, it will withdraw Ayushman services from midnight on September 16.

“We will have no option but to suspend Ayushman services permanently from September 16,” she added.

The IMA president said the association had earlier suspended Ayushman services on a couple of occasions and later resumed following assurances from the authorities.