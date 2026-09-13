Private hospitals violating EWS patient policy, Lokayukta asks Haryana CM to intervene

Private hospitals built on plots allotted by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) at concessional rates were not providing free or subsidised treatment to poor patients, despite a provision, Haryana Lokayukta said on Saturday. The Health Department, the HSVP and the HSIIDC, he observed, have not evolved any mechanism to implement it.

Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma (retd) recommended that the competent authority, the Chief Minister, ensure that the policy related to the treatment of poor patients is finalised at the earliest and implemented in letter and spirit so that the “poor strata of society can get its benefits.”

Advertisement

During proceedings, the HSVP submitted that it had allotted 21 hospital sites at concessional rates over the years, including five in Gurugram, seven in Faridabad, four in Panchkula, three in Hisar, and one each in Rewari and Sonepat. It included Medanta, Mradul Kaushik (Max), Fortis Heart and Multi-Speciality Hospital and Artemis Medicare in Gurugram, Sarvodya Hospital and Metro Hospital in Faridabad, and Ojas Medical Services and Saak Hospitals in Panchkula.

Advertisement

The condition of free or subsidised treatment to BPL or Economically Weaker Section (EWS) patients was incorporated in the terms and conditions of allotment.

The HSIIDC, too, submitted that it had allotted eight sites over the years, including Rockland Hospital in Manesar (Gurugram) and Park Wellness Services in Panchkula, and that these hospitals were required to provide free or subsidized treatment to poor patients.

Advertisement

The proceedings before the Lokayukta began in 2016 on the complaint of RTI activist Aseem Takyar, a resident of Gurugram, against HSIIDC for failing to take action against Rockland Hospital.

During a preliminary enquiry by the Registrar of the Lokayukta, it was concluded that HSIIDC failed to enforce clause 13 of the conveyance deed with the hospital, which pertained to subsidised treatment. In its fact-finding enquiry, then General Manager, Finance-cum-CEO, HSIIDC, Mahavir Singh, even mentioned that since no EWS patient was referred to the hospital, it did not commit any violation.

During proceedings in 2022, then Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurugram, Dr Renu Saroha, appeared before Lokayukta and submitted that they were not aware that the HSIIDC allotted land to Rockland Hospital at concessional rate.

Meanwhile, HSVP in 2022 issued a policy for concessions to EWS patients. HSIIDC also opted to follow it.

During proceedings in 2026, Dr Navjot Singh, Deputy Director in the office of the Director General Health Services, told the Lokayukta that the Health Department has made certain suggestions on 2022 policy, and that it is now pending consideration before the authorities concerned.

Upset over HSVP authorities failing to appear during proceedings, the Lokayukta said they were not inclined to grant benefits to poor patients, perhaps in collusion with private hospitals and recommended that the competent authority to take note. He added that the case deserved to be entrusted to State Vigilance Bureau for “maladministration on the part of HSVP authorities,” but as the matter was pending for final shape of the policy, he disposed of the case with recommendations.