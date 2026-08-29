Private school operators seek ban on unauthorised entry in Haryana schools

Days after Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the safety of students could not be compromised for political publicity, private school operators have requested the Education Department to issue guidelines to restrict unauthorised entry into both government and private schools in Haryana.

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The Federation of Private Schools Welfare Association, in a letter to the Director, Secondary Education, has sought a ban on unauthorised entry into schools and urged the department to introduce a ‘School Safe Campus Protocol’.

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Kulbhushan Sharma, president of the association, said, “We recently came to know that the district administration Hansi had issued directions regarding unauthorised entry into government school premises. We welcome the initiative to maintain safe school premises, and we also welcome the statement given by the minister that the safety of the students can’t be compromised for political publicity. However, the association believes that the need for school safety cannot be limited to government schools only.”

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“The association has requested the director to issue such instructions equally for both government and private schools in the entire state, so that every school campus can be developed as a safe and secure campus. We have suggested that under normal circumstances, entry into school premises without prior notice be prohibited. Whether it's an outsider or a government official, public representative, or other official, everyone should have the same security protocols. Our motive is not to limit the authority of any officer, but to ensure a safe and respectful school environment,” he said.

Kulbhushan Sharma said that if an official was to inspect a school, under normal circumstances, the school should be notified at least half an hour in advance. This would help the school administration make the necessary arrangements and ensure the inspection was conducted in a more organised, transparent and dignified manner.

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He said emergencies, such as a serious incident involving a child's safety, a crime, a fire, a natural disaster or another immediate threat, should not require prior notice.

“If the Government believes that the school premises should be kept safe, then the entry of unauthorised persons should be prevented, and this system should be implemented equally without any discrimination between government and private schools. The government should form ‘School Safe Campus Protocol’, and entry of unauthorised persons should be prohibited. This will not only strengthen the safety of students and teachers, but will also further strengthen the dignity of school premises,” the association president said.