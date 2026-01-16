Private school principal gets 20 years' jail for raping minor

The Jind Fast Track Special Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) has awarded 20 years of imprisonment to principal of a private school for raping a Class IV student in the school premises in 2024.

Advertisement

According to information, the ADJ also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused, identified as Yashpal. A woman had lodged a police complaint on August 10, 2024, that her 10-year-old daughter complained of pain in her stomach and legs. The victim then informed about the incident to her family. The police booked the principal for rape, wrongful confinement, sexual harassment under various provisions of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Advertisement