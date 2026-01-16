DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Private school principal gets 20 years' jail for raping minor

Private school principal gets 20 years' jail for raping minor

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:31 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Jind Fast Track Special Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) has awarded 20 years of imprisonment to principal of a private school for raping a Class IV student in the school premises in 2024.

Advertisement

According to information, the ADJ also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused, identified as Yashpal. A woman had lodged a police complaint on August 10, 2024, that her 10-year-old daughter complained of pain in her stomach and legs. The victim then informed about the incident to her family. The police booked the principal for rape, wrongful confinement, sexual harassment under various provisions of the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts