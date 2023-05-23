Private school supervisor booked for rape

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 22

The police have booked a supervisor of a private school for allegedly raping a former sweeper of the same school. The alleged incident took place last year, but the woman filed a complaint on Sunday.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC.

According to the complaint filed by the 45-year-old woman, a native of Rewari, she left her job a month ago because she was getting threats. “On June 1 last year, Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Wazirabad village, raped me. He also threatened to kill me and get me sacked if I told anyone about the incident. He continued to rape me for a month and threaten me. Fed up with his theats, I left the job and approached the police,” the victim said in her complaint.