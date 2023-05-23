Private school supervisor booked for rape

Gurugram, May 22
The police have booked a supervisor of a private school for allegedly raping a former sweeper of the same school. The alleged incident took place last year, but the woman filed a complaint on Sunday.
An FIR has been registered under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC.
According to the complaint filed by the 45-year-old woman, a native of Rewari, she left her job a month ago because she was getting threats. “On June 1 last year, Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Wazirabad village, raped me. He also threatened to kill me and get me sacked if I told anyone about the incident. He continued to rape me for a month and threaten me. Fed up with his theats, I left the job and approached the police,” the victim said in her complaint.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26