Private school teacher in Gurugram arrested for sexually harassing student through Instagram

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, May 28
The Gurugram police arrested a 35-year-old teacher of a private school for sexually harassing a Class 7 girl student through Instagram. The accused first forced the student to follow his Instagram ID and then started sending obscene messages. An FIR was registered at the Women police station in Sector 51 here, and the accused has joined the investigation.
According to the complaint filed by the father of the girl, school teacher Sanju Verma had pressured his 12-year-old daughter to follow his Instagram ID with bad intentions.
“Due to his pressure, my daughter followed his Instagram ID through her mother’s account. As soon as she did that, Verma started sending obscene messages to my daughter. After a few incidents, my daughter told me about it and I moved to the police on Monday. I want strict action against the school teacher,” said the victim’s father in his complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Sanju Verma under Section 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday morning who confessed to the crime.
SHO Geeta of the Women police station clearly denied about the registration of any such case but DCP (Crime) Virender Vij confirmed about the arrest of the accused. He said the accused joined the investigation and they are questioning him.
It was later revealed that the accused is a habitual offender. Two other students had earlier left school due to this teacher.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
L-G orders ACB probe into nursing homes’ registration after East Delhi hospital fire; AAP hits back
In a note to the chief secretary, VK Saxena says it was ‘hea...
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan ‘violated’ agreement with India signed by him and Vajpayee in 1999
Was addressing a meeting of the PML-N general council that e...
Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her
Refuses to summon Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case by BJP ...
Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits Sirsa Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others in Ranjit Singh murder case
‘Investigating officers carried out tainted and sketchy prob...
Excise 'scam': No urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for 7-day extension of interim bail on medical grounds
A vacation bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Vis...