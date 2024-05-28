Private school teacher in Gurugram arrested for sexually harassing student through Instagram

Our Correspondent

The Gurugram police arrested a 35-year-old teacher of a private school for sexually harassing a Class 7 girl student through Instagram. The accused first forced the student to follow his Instagram ID and then started sending obscene messages. An FIR was registered at the Women police station in Sector 51 here, and the accused has joined the investigation.

According to the complaint filed by the father of the girl, school teacher Sanju Verma had pressured his 12-year-old daughter to follow his Instagram ID with bad intentions.

“Due to his pressure, my daughter followed his Instagram ID through her mother’s account. As soon as she did that, Verma started sending obscene messages to my daughter. After a few incidents, my daughter told me about it and I moved to the police on Monday. I want strict action against the school teacher,” said the victim’s father in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Sanju Verma under Section 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday morning who confessed to the crime.

SHO Geeta of the Women police station clearly denied about the registration of any such case but DCP (Crime) Virender Vij confirmed about the arrest of the accused. He said the accused joined the investigation and they are questioning him.

It was later revealed that the accused is a habitual offender. Two other students had earlier left school due to this teacher.

