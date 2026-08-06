Private schools face penalties for RTE guidelines violations

After blocking the Management Information System (MIS) portals of 1,107 private schools, the Directorate of Elementary Education has initiated the process of imposing penalties on schools found violating Right to Education (RTE) norms.

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The Education Department had issued the list of 1,107 schools whose MIS portals were blocked last month. Of these, 693 schools were marked "non-final" under the RTE process, while 145 were blocked under the RTE session despite having approval from the District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), as their temporary recognition had not been extended. Another 269 schools were blocked after their applications were rejected by the DEEOs.

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In directions issued to DEEOs across Haryana, the Directorate has ordered immediate action against schools whose MIS portals have been closed.

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For recognised private schools with an entry-level fee of up to Rs 6,000 per student per month, the DEEOs concerned have been authorised to impose a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh. The DEEOs can exercise their discretion while deciding the quantum of penalty.

The officials have been directed to issue show-cause notices to the schools, provide them 15 days to respond and subsequently take action.

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After imposing the penalty, the DEEOs will prepare a list of the private recognised schools concerned and forward it to the Directorate for final approval of the penalty.

For schools with an entry-level fee of more than Rs 6,000, action will be taken at the Directorate level. The DEEOs have been asked to send details of all such schools to the Directorate, which will take a final decision as per the rules.

However, private schools falling under the minority category, schools for children with special needs and schools that do not have an entry-level class will not be liable to declare seats under the RTE Act. A separate list of these schools, along with relevant documents, will be prepared and submitted to the Directorate for their MIS portals to be opened.

Satyawan Kundu, state president of Haryana Private School Sangh, said, "The department should open the MIS portals of all 1,107 schools as blocking of the portal in mid-session has affected the online admission process. The private schools haven't been reimbursed by the education department for teaching students under the RTE Act, and yet it wants to impose penalty on private schools. The department should clear the pending dues, and give relaxation to the schools that failed to offer seats due to technical reasons."