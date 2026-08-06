DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Private schools face penalties for RTE guidelines violations

Private schools face penalties for RTE guidelines violations

The Education Department had issued the list of 1,107 schools whose MIS portals were blocked last month

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Ambala, Updated At : 01:37 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Directorate has ordered immediate action against schools whose MIS portals have been closed. File
Advertisement

After blocking the Management Information System (MIS) portals of 1,107 private schools, the Directorate of Elementary Education has initiated the process of imposing penalties on schools found violating Right to Education (RTE) norms.

Advertisement

The Education Department had issued the list of 1,107 schools whose MIS portals were blocked last month. Of these, 693 schools were marked "non-final" under the RTE process, while 145 were blocked under the RTE session despite having approval from the District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs), as their temporary recognition had not been extended. Another 269 schools were blocked after their applications were rejected by the DEEOs.

Advertisement

In directions issued to DEEOs across Haryana, the Directorate has ordered immediate action against schools whose MIS portals have been closed.

Advertisement

For recognised private schools with an entry-level fee of up to Rs 6,000 per student per month, the DEEOs concerned have been authorised to impose a penalty of up to Rs 1 lakh. The DEEOs can exercise their discretion while deciding the quantum of penalty.

The officials have been directed to issue show-cause notices to the schools, provide them 15 days to respond and subsequently take action.

Advertisement

After imposing the penalty, the DEEOs will prepare a list of the private recognised schools concerned and forward it to the Directorate for final approval of the penalty.

For schools with an entry-level fee of more than Rs 6,000, action will be taken at the Directorate level. The DEEOs have been asked to send details of all such schools to the Directorate, which will take a final decision as per the rules.

However, private schools falling under the minority category, schools for children with special needs and schools that do not have an entry-level class will not be liable to declare seats under the RTE Act. A separate list of these schools, along with relevant documents, will be prepared and submitted to the Directorate for their MIS portals to be opened.

Satyawan Kundu, state president of Haryana Private School Sangh, said, "The department should open the MIS portals of all 1,107 schools as blocking of the portal in mid-session has affected the online admission process. The private schools haven't been reimbursed by the education department for teaching students under the RTE Act, and yet it wants to impose penalty on private schools. The department should clear the pending dues, and give relaxation to the schools that failed to offer seats due to technical reasons."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts